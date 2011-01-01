My system will notify me when you finish Step 1.

I'll review the information you provided and contact you within the hour to explore your long and short-term financial goals and comfort level with regard to affordability - as clients often qualify for more mortgage payment than they want to take on. We'll talk about program options with regard to down-payment requirements & options, as well as various property types, including income-producing homes.

Our brainstorming session together will be guided by my 20+ years of mortgage lending expertise. Together, we'll determine what type of home is best for you, and a price range that works for your budget. This conversation is foundational to your home-buying experience, so we'll spend 15-30 minutes on the phone or by Skype - whatever your preference.

This consultation does not imply an obligation on your part, but I hope to provide you enough value to secure your business. I encourage clients to talk to a few loan officers before deciding. I work for a broker, so my rates are lower than lenders' and banks', but I don't want to win your business just because I have the best price. I want to give you the best service and the best price. This is a big step for you, and you deserve to enjoy it.