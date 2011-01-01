Clicking the "Pre-qualify" button below will take you to my secure portal where you'll answer basic questions about your finances after you set up an account profile. Don't worry, I don't pull credit until Step 3.
I earn my pay only when your mortgage closes - so there's no charge for pre-qualifying.
I know that I still need to earn your trust and your business.
Please note that I'm only licensed in N.C. at this time, but I'll soon be adding FL & CT.
My system will notify me when you finish Step 1.
I'll review the information you provided and contact you within the hour to explore your long and short-term financial goals and comfort level with regard to affordability - as clients often qualify for more mortgage payment than they want to take on. We'll talk about program options with regard to down-payment requirements & options, as well as various property types, including income-producing homes.
Our brainstorming session together will be guided by my 20+ years of mortgage lending expertise. Together, we'll determine what type of home is best for you, and a price range that works for your budget. This conversation is foundational to your home-buying experience, so we'll spend 15-30 minutes on the phone or by Skype - whatever your preference.
This consultation does not imply an obligation on your part, but I hope to provide you enough value to secure your business. I encourage clients to talk to a few loan officers before deciding. I work for a broker, so my rates are lower than lenders' and banks', but I don't want to win your business just because I have the best price. I want to give you the best service and the best price. This is a big step for you, and you deserve to enjoy it.
You'll need a real estate agent to represent your interests as a buyer, to keep you updated on home listings, and to get you into houses you want to see.
Buyers' real estate agents typically want to see clients' pre-qualification letter from a mortgage professional before they'll show any homes. In order to provide you with a pre-qualification letter, I'll need to verify your credit with a soft pull at this time. This is not a true inquiry and will not affect your scores.
We won't do a full credit inquiry until you're ready to move forward.
I'm friendly with real estate agents across NC, so if you don't already have one in mind, I can connect you with someone in your area who will provide excellent service.
Sign up to hear from us about specials, sales, and events.
I purchased my first home about a year and a half after graduating from Holy Cross High in Waterbury, CT.
My lending career began in 1993, after I went into a finance company to apply for a 2nd mortgage and came out with a job offer to be their Customer Service Representative.
I learned the lending business from the ground up, and was privileged to help hundreds of CT homebuyers obtain mortgages over the next 12 years.
I took a break during the mortgage crisis to focus on my family, and after we relocated to Raleigh, NC in '08, I pivoted to underwriting and processing, gaining experience I knew would bring more value to consumers when I pivoted back to loan origination...and last year, I did. I earned my Mortgage Loan Originator's license in NC, became a grandma to an adorable baby girl, and built my first website (this one!)...2023 was a big year for me!
I'm passionate about homeownership because it's foundational to building personal wealth, and I love helping people level up in life!
Buying my first home at 19 set me on a course for lifelong prosperity, and I have witnessed the life-changing financial affects homeownership has had on others.
A common misconception is that you need wealth to buy a home, but the truth is, owning property is foundational to building wealth. Helping people achieve this critical milestone on their journey through life is more than a career, it's my mission.
#gratitude #makingadifference #youdeservethebest #brokersarebetter #firsttimebuyers #realestate #mortgagerates #experiencematters
Finding the perfect home is an exciting journey, but for most people, securing a mortgage for their dream home is not so fun. Have no fear, I can take the pain out of the process!
Scroll further down to check out a few of our hottest programs, including 1% downpayment and alternative options for self-employed borrowers, or Click the button below to find out how my mortgage superpowers can put the fun in funding and save you time, money, and hassle.
Click the link below to pre-qualify for a mortgage on
Max loan amount $10 Million.
If you sell houses for a living, click the button below to find out how I can help you close more business with less stress. Trust me, you're gonna want to see this.
I'll cover the cost of your appraisal if you buy down your interest rate for the first year of your mortgage to budget for new home expenses.
#homebuyingtips #ncrealestate #ncrealtors #mortgageexpert #mortgagejenny
A quote from me!
Click the button below to explore just a few examples of the many loan programs available through Roseth Mortgage, each with options that include up to 30 year terms and are available in fixed and adjustable interest rates. We can tailor your loan to suit your unique needs and financial goals.
Why choose a mortgage broker over a bank?
How do brokers offer lower interest rates?
When will interest rates come down again?
How much does it cost to apply?
For answers to these questions, please click the "FAQ" button below. I'll regularly update this list to address inquiries from valued clients like you. Don't hesitate to reach out to me via phone or email with your questions – your query may wind up here, too.
Since the early 1990's, I've cultivated a detailed understanding of the mortgage process through my unique career path within mortgage banking. I'm passionate about helping individuals and families achieve homeownership. Click the link below to find out what else I'm passionate about, if you're curious...
299 Big Sky Road, Sanford, North Carolina 27330, United States
Available 7 days a week. For fastest service, text or call me at (919) 930-9705
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.